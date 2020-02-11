Nick Ahmed # 13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks spins the double game against Tucker Barnhart # 16 of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)

The last deal on a long to-do list for Mike Diamond, General Manager of Arizona Diamondbacks, would have been a luxury if he had, and he was.

The extension of shortstop Nick Ahmed was officially confirmed on Monday with a four-year contract for $ 32.5 million.

At a conference call on Monday, Hazen said it was a priority to see shortstop as a “position of stability”. It’s easy to do with Ahmed, who led the National League in two consecutive seasons in the defensive war, which resulted in two consecutive gold gloves.

In addition, Ahmed has improved as a batsman.

“We have seen a steady commitment to working with him that has really brought him forward as an offensive player,” said Hazen. “Given his way of playing defense, he will always make a positive contribution in every way.” We really liked how he rounded off aggressively in the top league in recent years and we will continue to benefit from it. “

Ahmed quietly had a career year in 2019 in which he achieved best performances with Homern (19), RBIs (82), walks (52), stroke numbers (0.254), base percentages (0.316) and stroke numbers (326). 437) and OPS (.753).

With Ahmed at this level and under contract over the next few years, the D-Backs can remain patient in one of the deepest infield positions in their farm system. The shortstops Geraldo Perdomo (7th place) and Blaze Alexander (16th place) should not be in the top division for the next two seasons.

“Our shortstop depth is coming,” said Hazen. “It is not in the top league now and we felt that we would eventually hand this position over to a younger player, but for the next four years we only felt that Nick was playing at an extremely high level.”

Ahmed is also a centerpiece in the clubhouse. He is the longest-standing member of the team.

“He has grown as a baseball player and leader in our clubhouse in recent years,” said Hazen. “We thought this was an important attribute, especially for this position.” There are probably a position or two where this attribute is extremely important, but for this position and for Nick, what he brought to the table and to his teammates is extremely valuable to us. “

