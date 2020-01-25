advertisement

Washington Nationals’ Brian Dozier celebrates with third baseman Bob Henley (13) after playing a solo home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix in the fourth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

The Arizona Diamondbacks take a look at Brian Dozier, veteran of the second base game, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Dozier is an eight-year-old veteran who played most of the seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins before winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals last year. He also had a 47-game stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

advertisement

After a career of 0.245 hits with 192 home runs, 561 RBIs and 1,053 hits, Dozier could be added to the starting line-up or used as a prize racket or as a depth racket from the bank.

His best seasons were in Minnesota in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Dozier set career highs on home runs (42) and RBIs (99) and in 2017 on batting average (.271) and OBP (.359).

Last season, Dozier played 135 games with the Nationals with 99 goals, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs while breaking through .238 / .326 / .442.

Adding Dozier could put Ketel Marte in the midfield permanently. In 2019, Marte started 89 games in midfield and 45 games in second base.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs

advertisement