We don’t know anything about you, but we love it when some hip hop OGs meet and lay it down for the hardcore.

This time around a few D.I.T.C. The alumni meet again when Diamond D teams up with former teammate Fat Joe and recruits Raekwon and Fred The Godson for his visuals for “Survive or Die,” in which D catches up with the above rappers in different parts of New York. Of course you know that Fat Joe was in a sneaker store.

Speaking of OGs, Method Man continues to drop new material as if it were 199 – and this time he is lending his talents to the up-and-coming crooner iyla for her relationship clip to “Cash Rules”.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you may have missed over the weekend, including work by Curren $ y, Kamaiyah with Trina, and more.

DIAMOND D FT. FAT JOE, RAEKWON & FRED THE GODSON – “SURVIVE OR DIE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21gKXrVPXlk [/ embed]

IYLA FT. METHOD MAN – “CASH RULES”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkXk7eSwqyw [/ embed]

CURREN $ Y – “ROUND 3 TIMES”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=760Yl6ncrcw [/ embed]

KAMAIYAH FT. TRINA – “SET IT UP”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zur8bTqPGWg [/ embed]

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “AGREE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmvHU0VWsMo [/ embed]

RODDY & JAMAAL – “BREAK A BRICK”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOAg42-EGpM [/ embed]

KEY GLOCK – “1997”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Q3_Gxf6vdA [/ embed]

