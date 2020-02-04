Advertisement

Two out of control accomplices have also been charged.



The sales manager of a telecommunications company was accused before the Court of First Instance in Dubai of having forged application forms to receive smartphones and mobile services worth at least Dh 930,668.

The 42-year-old Filipina employee reportedly faked electronic data and forms for 96 smartphones and 96 SIM cards from December 2015 to March 2016. Two out of control accomplices – a 28-year-old Nepalese and a 36-year-old Indian – were also charged with alleged involvement.

The head of the special inspections department of the telecommunications company said during the investigation that the Filipina employee was responsible for receiving customer requests for phones and SIM cards, internet connections and other services.

The manager added that she had access to the company’s e-system to do her daily tasks.

In 2017, however, complaints were received from 10 companies claiming that SIM cards and smartphones were issued in their names even though they had not submitted an application and had not even received a device.

“When we went through the applications submitted on behalf of these companies, we found that they were being shown 96 lines and 96 phones. The main suspect was the one who handled them all,” he said.

Due to the internal regulations of the telecommunications company, no application should be approved and processed until all documents have been submitted with the application, the manager said.

“However, the claims were accompanied by documents. The companies denied having submitted them. The same customers also denied that the signatures on the complaints were theirs,” said the witness.

One case was registered at the Bur Dubai Police Station.

The three defendants are accused of fraudulently receiving telecommunications services, counterfeiting, theft and complicity.

The process will continue on February 18.

