Ajman is launching Dh 50 million transportation projects this year to keep up with the Emirate’s growing population, the authorities said on Monday.

The Ajman Transportation Authority (ATA) – formerly Ajman Transportation Services Corporation – announced that as part of the massive plan, new buses will be purchased in addition to expansion projects.

Omar Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of ATA, said Dh 20 million would be used to purchase a total of 40 buses. The Al Musalla station in the center of Ajman will also be upgraded at a price of Dh 5 million and the vehicle control center “Speed” will be expanded with a fund of Dh 25 million.

Commuters can also look forward to the opening of the main public transport station on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Street in May, said Al Muhairi.

Then 10 new bus stops and three new bus lines are to be opened in the areas of Al Jarf Industrial, Al Jarf Commercial and Al Mwaihat.

Public satisfaction and satisfaction

Al Muhairi said ATA strives to ensure driver satisfaction throughout the year. In 2019, the agency achieved 95 percent customer satisfaction, which the official attributed to the new digital services that had changed and rationalized drivers’ trips.

The proportion of digital transactions increased last year by 24 percent from 13,900 to 17,300 transactions.

Serving tourists is also very important. Therefore services such as “Sawyer Limousine” and “Keshta” were introduced, which led to positive results with limousine trips up to 5,000 in 2019.

Student transport security

Al Muhairi pointed out that ATA is committed to ensuring that students are transported by highly qualified drivers.

For this reason, the authority attached great importance to adequate training for a total of 3,683 school bus drivers, bus supervisors and taxi drivers. A total of 45,400 training hours were completed, which corresponds to a 15 percent increase in the security rate.

Expect more female taxi drivers

In addition to improving bus connections, ATA is upgrading its cab fleet by expanding its taxi fleet for women. Due to the increased demand in the past year, more highly qualified female drivers are hired. Women taxi inquiries via intelligent applications reached 97,500 in 2019, reflecting an enormous increase of only 18,200 inquiries in the previous year.

[email protected]

Afkar Abdullah