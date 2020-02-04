Advertisement

The Al Ain-based Syrian expat, who won Dh 12 million on Monday in the big ticket raffle, became a millionaire by buying two tickets for the same raffle.

“I bought two Dh500 tickets that day and got one extra (third) ticket for free,” said Nidal Shanwar, dentist at a private clinic in Al Ain, where he is also a partner.

Shanwar won with ticket number 216317, which he bought on January 29.

“Thank god. I just can’t believe I won,” Shanwar told the Khaleej Times after receiving the great news.

“I have bought tickets in the past seven months. This is great and there is no way I can express my luck.”

Shanwar, 47, remains in Al Ain with his family. His two brothers stay and work in Abu Dhabi.

He was so excited about the win and was unable to find the right plan on how to spend the money.

“At the moment I have a lot of ideas in my head, but I have to calm down first and work out a real plan or development in which I can spend the money,” said Shanwar, adding that he could possibly spend part of it Money to expand his clinic.

“I also plan to help my two younger brothers. I could use part of the money to start a family business where both partners can become partners.”

He also plans to buy an apartment in the United Arab Emirates where he can live with his family to get rid of the monthly rent.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

