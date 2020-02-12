The Conman would lure jewelry store owners into “his” apartment to close the deal.



A 48-year-old Asian man who stole gold biscuits from jewelry stores was arrested by the Sharjah police. The cops retrieved Dh 108,400 worth of gold from the arrested man.

Brig Ibrahim Al Ajill, director of the CID at the Sharjah Police, said the thief cheated the victims in the Sharjah Central Souq by convincing them that he was interested in buying the gold cookies.

He would ask the owners to escort him to “his” apartment to close the deal and get the money there, the top cop added.

The man said he did not want people to know that he was buying gold, and he also wanted his sister to check the gold bars at home, he said.

One of the victims told the police that the suspect had taken him to his home in the Al Qassimi area. There the man asked the victim to hand over the gold pieces so that he could show them to his sister. The victim waited a long time for the man’s return, only to find that he had disappeared with the gold.

He immediately called the police, who took action and formed a team. The police checked the cameras in the market and identified him. The police launched a search and quickly caught the thief. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said he planned to flee the country the same day. He also gave all the stolen goods to the police, who returned them to their owners. The man was referred to the public prosecutor.

Brig Al Ajill said: “Although the suspect tried to use a new method to lure the victims to a location that is not under security surveillance, the police identified the man, monitored his movements, and provided information about his whereabouts.”

He urged owners of shops dealing in gold and jewelry, or luxury and precious goods, to comply with the laws in force in the country and not to fall victim to fraudsters and fraudsters.

Afkar Abdullah