DeWanna Bonner # 24 of the Phoenix Mercury runs onto the pitch before the WNBA game against Connecticut Sun at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 5, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

DeWanna Bonner’s ten-year run with the Phoenix Mercury ended when the three-time WNBA All-Star was signed on Tuesday and traded on the Connecticut Sun.

The sun sent three picks to Mercury in the first round. No. 7 and 10 in the WNBA draft 2020, which takes place on April 17, and a first classic in 2021. Phoenix also has its own draft pick, which is fifth overall.

“We designed DeWanna Bonner in 2009 and won the championships in 2009 and 2014 together. We saw her become the sixth woman of the year, all-star, all-WNBA player and most of all mother,” said Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement.

“In the end, she decided that her next career step didn’t include us, and we wish her all the best. She and her daughters Cali and Demi will remain part of the Mercury family. “

Bonner, who was the fifth choice overall in Phoenix in 2009, managed to occupy the All-Star teams in three of her last four seasons (she missed in 2017 when she was pregnant).

The 6-foot-4 striker scored an average of 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Mercury last year. After teammate Brittney Griner with 20.7 points per game, Bonner was the second best scorer for Phoenix and fifth in the league.

She appeared in 335 games with Phoenix over 10 seasons and collected 4,820 points, 2,072 rebounds and 705 assists. Bonner won the WNBA titles in 2009 and 2014 with the Mercury.

In 2015 she made the First Team All-WNBA and won three victories as Sixth Woman of the Year from 2009 to 2011.

Bonner was an unrestricted free agent, and the sign and trade helped her get a bigger deal under the recently updated WNBA contract that improved player salaries.

Follow @AZSports