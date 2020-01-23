Devonport's house offers a view of the front of the America's Cup

advertisement

It is rare for a cliff above Cheltenham beach to come on the market – so rare that it was 45 years since this property was last sold.

And it’s a beauty, with uninterrupted views of the grandstand across the Gulf of Hauraki, where the America’s Cup yachts will race early next year.

It was not surprising that the owners enjoyed watching America’s Cup races when Team New Zealand defended her victories. Philippa Potter says the family had meetings at the house where they could see the action, and also went on the water to view the yachts.

This could be the best cliff position in Auckland. With the grand view of the Devonport accommodation over the Gulf of Hauraki, it is an ideal base for Americas Cup enthusiasts.

The waterfront property, which comes with riparian rights and has its own private beach, extends over more than 2,000 square meters, many of this in sweeping lawns.

“I love walking my steps to swim in the sea,” says Potter. “But my husband died four years ago and I’m alone now. It’s a big house and a big garden to maintain, and it’s time to move on, which is very sad.”

The property is on the market for the first time in 45 years and is both private and relaxing.

The house itself, built more than 100 years ago, is a graceful house of brick and stucco with classical features. It has been expanded with additions designed by architect Terry Hitchcock and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Potter says she and her husband raised three sons on the property, and she has four grandchildren who enjoy visiting. “It really is a family home and it would be nice if another family could enjoy it.”

But Potter says she won’t go far: “I’d like to stay in Devonport. This is where my life is. But I’ll wait to sell before I buy.”

In one direction there are views over the beach from Cheltenham to North Head.

The house has been placed on the list by Kurt Piper of Sotheby’s International Realty in New Zealand in Takapuna, who describes it as “a very special property – the best piece of land on the coast”.

The property, which has a $ 6.5 million CV, is for sale through negotiation.

Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty from New Zealand.

A path leads to a private beach where the owner loves swimming.

It was built 102 years ago and additions were made by architect Terry Hitchcock.

What better place to see the America’s Cup yachts in action?

Traditional features, including the stained glass windows are retained.

A skylight brings extra light into the living space of the family.

Even the bedrooms have a beautiful view.

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property extends over more than 2000 square meters and features lawns, gardens, hedges and mature trees.

