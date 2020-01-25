Devin Duvernay's dam stock rises at Senior Bowl

advertisement

The Texas football program could have a former broad receiver as a fast riser on the 2020 NFL Draft boards, with Devin Duvernay having a good Senior Bowl week.

A former star breakthrough broad receiver of the Texas football program Devin Duvernay makes quite an impression late in the week of exercises, exercises and showcases in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. Both Duvernay and fellow former Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson stood out during exercises and exercises during the Senior Bowl practice week.

Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for players like Duvernay and Johnson who are in the middle of a deep NFL Draft class of broad recipients to really prove what they can do. Both had great 2019 seasons, at least when one of those two was actually healthy on the field, with nearly 2,000 receiving yards.

Johnson was the one who initially got all the attention from the national media and NFL scouts. However, its towering 6-foot-6 and 220-pound frame is easy to catch the eyes of scouts, media, and fans.

Two of the most impressive prospects arising from the Texas Longhorns football program for the 2020 NFL Draft are these two broad receivers. Duvernay was one of the country’s most productive recipients in 2019 and Johnson managed to play well in the seven games where he was healthy and ready to go.

For a large part of the 2019 campaign, Johnson was limited by a hamstring injury. At least he proved that he still had to be an early round in the 2020 NFL Draft with his game when he was healthy and had collected more than 550 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in those seven games.

Meanwhile, Duvernay made more than 1,400 total yards of scrimmage on 116 touches, good for 10 touchdowns. His production sometimes flies under the radar, but he was a real breakthrough last fall.

Where Duvernay fits in this 2020 NFL Draft wide receiver class will be nice to see until spring arrives. Right now he must fall as a fourth to sixth round pick in the draw. His speed is impressive, but he doesn’t have the skills to be an external receiver that so many teams want today.

Rotoworld didn’t even have Duvernay in the top 15 recipients in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Johnson was at number 9. This is something that Duvernay has to overcome in the NFL Combine and its Pro Day after a good week in the Senior Bowl.

