PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns know that it takes more than a Superstar second half and a strong quarter of the game as a whole to win.

This makes it difficult to convince yourself of a 120:11 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, but we’ll do our best here to tell you what happened.

The suns were terrible in the first half. They made terrible sales and were either disorganized and / or simply defensive.

The focus was on Devin Booker, who should emphasize that this was an absolute rarity in the flood of defeats in Phoenix throughout his career. We should also mention that he has been responsible for Superstar performance in the last 24 minutes and played every second of it. But his performance in the first half was a big reason why the suns were in a bad place.

Booker couldn’t fight through the screens of Spurs sniper Bryn Forbes. He shot 7 out of 8 from the three-point distance and scored 21 points. San Antonio’s head coach, Gregg Popovich, clearly aimed at Booker, putting him on the defensive all night.

At the other end of the ball, Booker’s sales and general decisions were also problematic. He had five in the first half.

All of this was contained in a mood that we saw from Booker before, where he is noticeably more confident when it comes to informing his teammates about breakdowns and mistakes.

So if he makes such sales and throws the ball where Deandre Ayton should be, it doesn’t help.

After a first half, in which the Suns somehow hung around before they were under 15, this was the point where things usually turned for the Suns in a non-competitive way. They would fold from there or experience a spirited comeback in the garbage season, which would not really be important afterwards.

This Suns team, however, differs from those of recent years, since at least Booker found his balance himself and exploded with 22 points in the third quarter.

Phoenix’s defense was “better” in these 12 minutes, but it wasn’t strong and there weren’t enough insults Booker could have pushed. The Suns only had three field goals in this quarter, which were scored by players who weren’t called Devin.

But his team came to support him in the fourth.

The high pick and roll was on display all day at Deandre Ayton, where head coach Monty Williams was desperately looking for something other than Booker.

“We were just trying to cause an insult, but we didn’t have any juice,” he said. “DA creates a lot of trouble when he dives into the basket.”

Ayton found his mojo in the quarter where he has been successful in the last three games. He scored eleven points and five rebounds, including eight free-throw attempts. He also did well defensively while the Spurs tried to dismantle him as backing aid.

Mainly playing this core game, the Suns scored 10 goals in a row and went back from 108 to 93, 6:53 minutes ahead to score a draw less than three minutes later, a 15-0 run for those of you who don’t want to calculate These last two buckets of the series later and Phoenix was 113-11 with 2:55 remaining.

Take a second here and take a few breaths before we bow in the last three minutes, because every possession was the key from there.

Forbes hit a very competitive Ayton threesome to get San Antonio back on, and then Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a threesome in which he asked for an offside of the ball for about 10 seconds.

On another lane three, this time from Derrick White, Ayton followed with a foul of two points.

The swing in the game came after Forbes missed three and The Suns two with 1:15.

Booker got the rebound and dribbled the ball across the field, running again with Ayton on the high screen.

When the inevitable trap came, the defense committed against Ayton, leaving Oubre some space on top of the key. Oubre took his lane but didn’t know where he was going and approached Ayton from a meter away and near his husband. Ayton looked up to take his midfielder miss, and after LaMarcus Aldridge made two free throws to score four points behind, that seemed to be the case.

Oubre was called up for an offensive foul on the next Phoenix ball, but after a DeMar DeRozan miss, Booker scored a quick two and forced a time-out of less than 15 seconds and the Suns two.

The Spurs were not very Spurs-like and flipped the ball over while Rubio was fouled in the same game, but Rubio missed one of his free throws, leaving San Antonio behind by a margin. Aldridge only made one out of two on the other side, giving Booker a chance to draw or win the game in 5.6 seconds, and he hit a low three that didn’t fall.

Booker said after the game that he liked the view of the top, a few meters from the line that runs to his right. He noted that there is also a chance of an offensive rebound from his miss.

Booker ended with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He had no sales in the second half and somehow squeezed out a plus of six, whatever you call this game.

Ayton made three games in a row with more than 25 points and ended up with 12 rebounds on exactly that number of 25.

The top scorer afterwards was 15, with both Oubre and Ricky Rubio landing there, while Dario Saric added 10 and the bank of Mikal Bridges (four), Elie Okobo (three), Jevon Carter (three) and Cheick Diallo (six) was up to only 16 combined. Phoenix missed Cam Johnson (right fourth bruise) and Aron Baynes (left hip pain) in this second session, both of which were injured.

Wherever you start from this game, miss free throws, and want to go aside, it ultimately goes back to the first half. The Spurs had 23 points less sales, including 18 in the first half. Twelve of their 17 three points, with which they implemented 54.8% of the trials for the entire night, also came in the first two quarters.

“We know who shoots for them, but Derrick White has 25 and Bryn has 24, the two had 49 points,” said Williams.

Speaking of office, Williams was not very pleased. The officials seemed to allow a little physical play, but also called a few delicate fouls and left no clear line of consistency.

“I don’t want to lose my money, but I’m a little annoyed with the job,” said Williams. “It’s one of those things I’m fighting against, but I just feel like there are times when we’re not going in our direction.”

Booker, in particular, appeared to be giving up on the officials. He said he didn’t want to comment after the game and left the extent of his speech to the question, “You don’t want to touch anyone’s ego, man.”

The endless nooks and crannies that emerge from this game all end at the same point in a defeat for the Suns, which brings their score in one-ball games to 2-7, all against Western Conference opponents.

That’s what’s next for them to figure out before they start looking at the eight seeds as a real possibility, one that wears off with every defeat against a team they fight for this point like the Spurs.

BREACH NOTES

Two in-game injuries that require an update.

– On Booker’s last bucket of the game, a ride where he collided with verticality, he grabbed his left knee and limped a while or two as he went back to the bench. After that, he returned to the game and didn’t seem to favor any side.

“It’s okay,” he said. “Just a little from knee to knee. Little bump. “

– In the fourth quarter, Bridges came out odd with a contact on the right arm. As he ran down the yard, he seemed to struggle with it again and again. When asked about the game, Bridges said it was his shoulder and she was stuck at some point, but he assured this reporter that he was good.

As for updates from both, the Suns are not practicing on Tuesday, so the team’s injury report released that day provides the next news.

