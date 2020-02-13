(AP Photo / Matt York)

PHOENIX – On Wednesday morning, Devin Booker sounded like a man who had at least mentally planned his weekend.

“Just relax,” he said after the shootaround of his plans for the all-star break. “I get away from basketball and spend some time with my family and friends. We are not yet sure of our goal, but could disappear from the web for a while. “

The seven days would give Booker the chance to escape after a couple of terrible weeks in which Kobe Bryant died and was banned from the All-Star game. Booker mentioned that taking a little break is a good time for everyone in the league, and he sounded like a guy ready to put his phone in airplane mode for a few days.

But Booker is the guy himself who keeps saying, “It’s the NBA and anything can happen.” As an example of how quickly things can change, he is probably an all-star 12 hours later after this shootaround.

All-star guard Damian Lillard injured his groin the same night for the Portland Trail Blazer, bowed out of the all-star game, and said Booker should be considered.

When that happened, Booker played like an all-star in a 112-106 win against the Golden State Warriors.

Booker had 27 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. It was one of those evenings when he had to wear the team, and he did. Booker was the only starter with a positive plus-minus and was plus-17.

After the game, he was first asked on Fox Sports Arizona’s postgame show if he would take the place and he said “probably”.

With some time to think, however, about 30 minutes later, in his traditional media scrum, he had taken the time to prepare for the questions he knew were coming.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Booker said when asked if he would accept the invitation and repeated from an earlier answer when asked if Lillard would call him.

“I have always said that my colleagues’ respect is my primary focus and goal in this NBA,” said Booker.

As for his plans for the rest of the night and the coming morning, he channeled the energy and mood of Suns fans – and Valley sports fans as a whole – by saying that he won’t count his chickens until they hatch.

“It’s up to everyone else. I’m not hoping,” he said. “Imma, go home with my family, sit down.

“The plan is to go to my off-grid destination tomorrow morning, so we’ll see.”

When asked if he will actually go online because he knows that a very important call could be on the way, you know what he said.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

