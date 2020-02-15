Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns sits on the bench before the start of the NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 22, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

When news came a few weeks ago that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had not been selected as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game, many on and off the pitch thought that the 23-year-old was from his first NBA All-Star game selection had been insulted.

One of them was Damian Lillard, the guardian of the Portland Trail Blazer, whose groin injury caused Booker to be selected to replace the game.

“I thought he deserved to be here originally.” @ Dame_Lillard on @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/qGNYjCVB0L

– Phoenix Suns (@Suns), February 15, 2020

“I’m a big Devin Booker fan. I watch a lot of their games just because I like to see him play,” said Lillard, who recommended Booker to replace him on the team.

“It was an opportunity for someone who deserved to be here,” he said on Saturday’s media day.

Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Lillard were selected against Booker. The trainer-by-trainer results of the All-Star reserve votes will not be published.

Booker scores an average of 26.4 points per game, surpassing Paul (17.4) and Mitchell (24.3).

Lillard wasn’t sure if Booker wanted to go to the All Star game after he got caught.

After finding out that he had not been selected as an all-star reserve, Booker said, “It is only evidence that the NBA is different from the game I fell in love with at the beginning – all the best Players in the All Star game – grew up when I saw that. “

“And now it’s a league of entertainment, drama, and politics,” he added. “But we are now part of it. It pays off well, so we should be silent about it.”

He later said with a laugh that the way to fix the process is to “bring the best players into play”.

When Lillard spoke to Booker, he emphasized the need to take the All Star game instead.

“If I just watch his behavior, how he interacts, and what he says, I assume he’s probably like I don’t know if I want to go,” said Lillard. “I told him you had to go, just go.”

Booker does just that.

In addition to his place in the game, Booker will replace Lillard in the 3-point competition scheduled for 7pm on Saturday night.

Booker won the 3-point competition at the 2018 NBA All Star game.

He also posted a photo on Instagram on Friday and read a newspaper in an airplane with the heading “All-Star After all”, on which he is plastered on the front page.

“I’m glad he’ll be here,” said Lillard.