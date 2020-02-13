Phoenix Suns guard, Devin Booker, left, will face Portland Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, December 30, 2019. (AP Photo / Craig Mitchelldyer)

After all, Phoenix Sun’s Guard Devin Booker 2020 will be an NBA All-Star.

John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station reports that the professional will make his first all-star appearance in Sunday’s fifth year as a replacement for Portland Trail Blazer security guard Damian Lillard, who is suffering from a groin injury on Wednesday has moved. Commissioner Adam Silver made the choice and had to select a Western Conference player to replace Lillard.

Booker will also replace Lillard in the three-point competition, Gambadoro adds.

At the Chicago celebrations this weekend, Booker will join the LeBron team coached by Frank Vogel. The squad consists of starters LeBron James and Anthony Davis from the Lakers, Rockets James Harden, Clippers Kawhi Leonard and Mavericks Luka Doncic.

Lillard did PR work for Booker after an injury on Wednesday, naming the Sun guard as a deserved candidate as he talked about his unlikely appearance on the All-Star weekend.

“Unfortunately, I had to be the case type,” Lillard told reporters after the Blazer’s last game. “Hopefully Devin Booker or someone will get the place.”

This vote of confidence received Silver’s seal of approval.

Booker was widely regarded as a nudge when the All-Star reserves were announced on January 30th. Lillard, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell were selected as perimeter reserves for the Western Conference. At that time, Booker scored an average of 27.1 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51% of the field.

Two weeks later, he scored an average of 26.4 points and 6.3 assists per game in 49.6% shooting.

As of Wednesday night, after the Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors, Booker planned to spend the week more relaxing and spending time with his family.

“It’s up to everyone else. I’m not hoping,” he said. “Imma, go home with my family, sit down.

“The plan is to go to my off-grid destination tomorrow morning, so we’ll see.”

Now it’s a change of plans. Booker has been the first Phoenix representative in the all-star competition since Point Guard Steve Nash formed the team in 2012.

He will come with Paul of the Thunder, Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic, Sixers striker Ben Simmons, great Pacers man Domantas Sabonis, Celtics wing Jayson Tatum and Westbrook of the Rockets. The All-Star competition takes place at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

In the three-point competition, Booker meets Davis Bertans the Magician, Devonte Graham the Hornets, Joe Harris of the Nets, Buddy Hield of the Kings, Zach LaVine of the Bulls, Duncan Robinson of the Bulls and Trak the Hawks Jung. The three-point competition takes place on Saturday around 7 p.m.

