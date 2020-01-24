Devin Booker is fourth in the All-Star Voting in the Westgarden

advertisement

The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker # 1 reacts after being scheduled for his fifth foul of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2020 in New York City. The Phoenix Suns defeated the New York Knicks 121-98. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

As usual, the NBA players know and recognize that Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker protects as an all-star.

Booker finished fourth among the players who voted for the back of the Western Conference, behind starters Luka Doncic and James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

advertisement

Booker was ahead of players who are believed to make it, like Donovan Mitchell from Jazz and Chris Paul from Oklahoma City.

Booker was eighth in the fan poll and was not one of the three West Guardians to receive a poll from the media. That added up his weighted score as sixth.

Now that Booker is not a beginner, he can set it as a reserve for one of the two guards or for two additional wild cards.

His head coach Monty Williams thinks he should be there.

“I’ve done a lot to promote our man and I wouldn’t if I felt he wasn’t worth it,” he said before the Wednesday game. “It will be difficult to name another security guard who is so much better than Devin, who is efficient and plays the way he plays and means so much to our team and who we are as much as Devin.”

Booker will experience his fate next Thursday, January 30th, when the reserves are released to TNT. If he does, Booker will be drafted into either Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James’ team, the captains (and leading voters) of every conference on Thursday after February 6th.

The case for Booker is there across the board. He averages 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 50.8% out of the field, and a ridiculous 56.8% with two hands. All of this is in a season in which Booker is up to date with far more wins than ever. At the age of 18, Booker does not currently have 25 victories in the last four seasons.

Follow @KellanOlson

advertisement