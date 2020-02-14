Devin Booker # 1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The kings defeated the suns 114-103. The kings defeated the suns 114-103. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Suns won the lottery twice in two years. Here is her last win:

Devin Booker is both a victim and an all-star. He was rejected and insulted by Western Conference coaches. And he ended up on the team anyway and got a spot when one of his biggest supporters (Damian Lillard) was injured in the waning moments of the Wednesday game.

In the end, Booker gets a deserved reward. In a decade when you need two hands to count Booker’s all-star appearances, no one will remember that the first was marked with an asterisk.

This also means that Booker will always remember that he was dirty by opposing coaches in his own conference. Like all great professional athletes, he will have a grudge and reap it for his fuel. And Booker is particularly dangerous in this arena.

Players who announce their grudges rarely make their proclamations well, like former Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. The most ruthless professionals keep this stuff to themselves where no one can see the damage done or the damage unleashed.

Booker is clearly in the latter category. He was deeply wounded by the original All Star omission. You could see it on his face and hear it in his voice. He was talking about losing his love for the NBA.

The next day he closed all questions on the subject.

There’s a reason why Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it clear to the media on Wednesday that he voted for Booker. He didn’t want that nudge in his file. He understands how anger and anger play out on a basketball court. He was Michael Jordan’s teammate.

This is a great moment in the valley. We are a sports market that understands injustice on a very personal level. But rarely is a bug fixed in these parts. It happened here. And just like the draft lottery triumph in May 2018, you should consider this evidence that our assets could change.

Booker has already been confirmed by his colleagues, who were outraged when the Sun Star was not among the seven reserves named for the All-Stars of the Western Conference. Lillard went as far as supporting Booker when he announced his injury retirement on Wednesday, a great sign of respect for one of the game’s most dynamic players.

But seeing him perform this weekend will be special. It shines on the largest stages. He has already won a 3-point shooting competition. He scored 70 in Boston. He could tear down the house. In any case, this will be a proud moment for all of us and even deeper for die-hard fans who have remained loyal to the suns due to their long playoff drought.

It is also a great moment for the suns. You can refer to Booker’s appointment as further evidence that things are changing in the valley for the better. With a strong finish, the Suns can achieve their best total winnings in years. Head coach Monty Williams has created a professional environment between the lines. The team moves to a new practice facility and the arena will be renovated soon. And if Deandre Ayton can join Booker as an all-star in the coming years, the playoffs won’t be far behind.

More specifically, this long-awaited all-star berth will surely alleviate any growing fear Booker felt about his future in Arizona. He’ll be spending the weekend measuring and assimilating with the best players in the world. He will enjoy the feeling of belonging. It will help counter any wanderlust he may experience. And when D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns tell him how great it is for best friends to be reunited in Minnesota, he can counter how great it was to play an all-star game in Chicago where Jordan once climbed.

It is a reward that he deserves. And while you cheer, you can bet the sun will exhale deeply and enjoy a rare moment of relief.

