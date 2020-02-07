Apollo Masters – a manufacturing facility that supplies the varnish for the production of master discs used in the manufacture of records – suffered a fire on Thursday, February 6, in the Banning, California manufacturing and storage facility, such as The Desert Sun reports. No employees were injured in the “devastating” fire that completely destroyed the plant. The Apollo Masters website says: “We are uncertain about our future and are currently considering options to deal with this difficult time.” Figures from the vinyl record manufacturing industry have expressed similar concerns.

“I understand this fire will be a problem for the vinyl industry worldwide,” Ben Blackwell, co-founder of Third Man Records, told Pitchfork in an email. “There are only TWO companies in the world that manufacture coatings, and the other company, MDC in Japan, struggled to keep up with demand even before this development started.”

Blackwell also wrote that there was “whispering” from another company that “had the idea” to enter the coatings market, but that Apollo was also the “primary or possibly the only supplier of the pens” used in vinyl pressing. “I can imagine that this affects EVERYONE, not just third man pressing and third man mastering, but to what extent it remains to be seen.”

Blackwell also said, “I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I’m trying to be realistic, unlike Pollyannish.”

The Twitter account for Duplication, a Toronto-based vinyl / CD / DVD duplication, pressing and printing company, wrote: “Disaster for the vinyl press industry” and “There will be a lack of paint and equipment may have to be closed or closed.” operations are scaled down for a while. “

David Read, vinyl production and sales coordinator at Duplication, when he arrived at Pitchfork, stated that the fire “affects all vinyl factories, bands / labels, mastering engineers, electroplating equipment, etc. directly, everyone who uses paint as part of their vinyl production. Read added optimistically, “In my almost 40 years of experience, the vinyl industry as a whole is incredibly resilient and staffed with talented professionals who are teaming up and already working together to find a way out of this current problem. “

Pitchfork has contacted Apollo Masters representatives for further comments and information.