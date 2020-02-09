It’s no secret that Detroit tigers are in the midst of a painful reconstruction. Their 114 losses in 2019 were good for the last place of the majors and should not do much better in 2020.

However, fans can start to see good competition this campaign. A special position to win is the 3rd base, where Jeimer Candelario and Dawel Lugo will do the battle.

Embed from Getty Images

Of course, for skipper Ron Gardenhire, the competition will be good for everyone.

“We have competition now,” he said. “This is really important, and that was the goal for the winter games – putting players here and adding competition.”

With Austin Romine be the starting receiver of the team, Grayson Greiner, Jake Rogers and Eric Haase will compete for the backup station. Meanwhile, the right field is to be won with Victor Reyes, Travis Demeritte and perspectives Jorge Bonifacio, Daz Cameron and Derek Hill.

“You can sit there and say,” Well, you’re going to play, because you’re a young kid coming and you’re still learning, “said Gardenhire. “Yes, it’s good, it’s good, it’s good and good, but you still have to go play and play, you have to do it, you have to start doing it and that’s what we want to see – we want to see development happen on the ground and earn their way through this thing rather than just being good at it.

Embed from Getty Images

“I’m talking about going out and doing the job and earning it, rather than just,” We have no choice. “We have choices now, so they’re going to have to be a part of it. … There’s a good competition here. It’s going to be fun to watch – that’s baseball, people who win things – and that’s what that we will try to do. “

– – Quotes courtesy of Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press Link – –

– Publicity –