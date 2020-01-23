Detroit Tigers P Michael Fulmer comments on the association of Justin Verlander with the cheating scandal of Astros

advertisement

The Houston Astros found guilty of sign stealing, their manager and general manager are both fired, and you can bet that the Astros players will answer many questions in the coming days.

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer was asked about the cheating scandal and about his former teammate Justin Verlander connected to it.

Fulmer said he could live with himself if he knew he was playing baseball. When asked about the potential involvement of Verlander, Fulmer noted that although he had not spoken to JV since the news became known, he is a pitcher, so he had nothing to do with it.

Here is the video with Fulmer’s responses.

Michael Fulmer on the Astros and Justin Verlander alien scandal associated with it pic.twitter.com/ygg3LVn6FY

– Jeff Riger (@ riger1984) January 23, 2020

