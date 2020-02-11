We are officially one step closer to Detroit tigers baseball.

The launchers and catchers showed up at Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida, with the rest of the team scheduled to report next Monday.

Here is the full list of launchers and receivers for 2020:

pitchers

– Tyler Alexander

– Matthew Boyd

– Beau Burrows

– Anthony Castro

– Jose Cisnero

– Buck Farmer

– Michael Fulmer

– Kyle Funkhouser

– Bryan Garcia

– Rony Garcia

– Joe Jimenez

– David McKay

– Daniel Norris

– Ivan Nova

– Franklin Perez

– John Schreiber

– Gregory Soto

– Spender Turnbull

– Jordan Zimmermann

sensors

– Grayson Greiner

– Eric Haase

– Jake Rogers

– Austin Romine

The first training is scheduled for tomorrow.

