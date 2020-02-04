2019 is a season Detroit tigers and their fans just prefer to put them as soon as possible.
Embed from Getty Images
That being said, the Tigers are in the middle of a rebuild and the 2020 season will likely be another tough one.
That said, the opening day is fast approaching and I thought it would be fun (or not so fun) to take a look at what the composition and rotation might look like.
Let’s start with programming.
CF – JaCoby Jones
SS – Niko Goodrum
DH – Miguel Cabrera
1B – C.J. Cron
LF – Christin Stewart
2B – Jonathan Schoop
3B – Jeimer Candelario
C – Austin Romine
RF – Victor Reyes
Here is a preview of what I think the opening day rotation / closing will look like.
SP – Matthew Boyd
SP – Daniel Norris
SP – Spencer Turnbull
SP – Jordan Zimmermann
SP – Ivan Nova
Closer – Joe Jimenez
Nation, do you think I was successful or will the opening day programming be different?