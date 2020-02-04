Advertisement

2019 is a season Detroit tigers and their fans just prefer to put them as soon as possible.

That being said, the Tigers are in the middle of a rebuild and the 2020 season will likely be another tough one.

That said, the opening day is fast approaching and I thought it would be fun (or not so fun) to take a look at what the composition and rotation might look like.

Let’s start with programming.

CF – JaCoby Jones

SS – Niko Goodrum

DH – Miguel Cabrera

1B – C.J. Cron

LF – Christin Stewart

2B – Jonathan Schoop

3B – Jeimer Candelario

C – Austin Romine

RF – Victor Reyes

Here is a preview of what I think the opening day rotation / closing will look like.

SP – Matthew Boyd

SP – Daniel Norris

SP – Spencer Turnbull

SP – Jordan Zimmermann

SP – Ivan Nova

Closer – Joe Jimenez

Nation, do you think I was successful or will the opening day programming be different?

