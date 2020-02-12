UPDATE:

the Detroit Red Wings report that Brendan Perlini has had a deep laceration in the nose and is currently receiving stitches from the Buffalo team doctors. His return to the game is questionable.

From earlier:

There can be no more frightening injury in sports than when a hockey player takes a skate in front.

Unfortunately this is exactly what happened on tuesday Detroit Red Wings Brendan Perlini took a skate in the face of Henri Jokiharju of Buffalo Sabers.

Fortunately, Perlini was able to skate on the ice with a towel held against his face.

Brendan Perlini takes a skateboard in the face of Henri Jokiharju. Ended up slowly skating with a towel held against his face. #LGRW # Sabers50 pic.twitter.com/C4ltP607Ey

Brendan Perlini takes a skate in the face # Sabers50 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/753SYY0zFc

Our thoughts are with Brendan as he recovers from this unpleasant wound.

