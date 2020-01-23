advertisement

With the NHL trading period only a month away, you can bet Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman ensures that his telephones are charged and ready for use.

Yzerman will certainly want to sell some pieces for draws, but that may be harder than originally expected, as many of the Red Wings chips have played poorly this season.

Well, according to a report from Pierre McGuire, Yzerman may still have a trade ship as a defender Trevor Daley has informed the Red Wings GM that after his contract he wants to continue to a Cup contender this season.

Daley, who is 36, has zero goals and two assists in 25 games this season.

To be honest, it is doubtful that Yzerman could get much for Daley at all, but he is a veteran who could offer some depth for a contender.

