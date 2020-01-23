advertisement

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have sent four players to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In a corresponding movement, they have recalled a goalkeeper in emergency situations.

Smith appeared in 15 games with Detroit this season and took his first three NHL points (2-1-3) since his most recent recall on December 31. The 21-year old registered his first NHL assist and run on Jan 7 vs. Montreal before being scored twice in a team of four games on January 14 at NY Islanders and January 20 in Colorado. Smith has also recorded five penalty minutes, 19 shots on goal and 32 hits in 10:19 average time on ice. Smith is a sophomore professional and has matched his AHL rookie season totals with 13 points (4-9-13) in 22 games for the Griffins after placing 13 points (6-7-13) over 64 games during the 2018-19 campaign. The former second round pick (46th overall) from Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith gained 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 penalty minutes in 236 Ontario Hockey League matches with the Barrie Colts, Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers from 2014-18 prior to becoming a professional.

Zadina, 20, recorded his first NHL goal with two goals in last night’s loss against Minnesota Wild and brought his NHL totals to 15 points (8-7-15) in 26 games this season. He has been in second place with NHL rookies in goals since January 1 and dates from his original memory on November 24, Zadina leads Detroit in goals and is in second place in points. Zadina played parts of two seasons with the Red Wings, with a total of 18 points (9-9-18) in 35 NHL games. The former sixth overall pick of the NHL Entry Draft 2018 has also skated in 20 AHL games with Grand Rapids this season, with 13 points (7-6-13). In 79 games with the Griffins since 2018-19, the 6-foot, 190-pound winger holds 48 points (23-25-48) and 26 penalty minutes. The resident of Pardubice, Czech Republic, spent a season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before becoming a professional, with 82 points (44-38-82) in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads in 2017-18.

Cholowski, 21, has split his second professional campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, with eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes in 30 games with the Red Wings. He also has five points (1-4-5) on the power play to be second among the team’s defenders, in addition to his first overtime winning goal in the NHL (November 12 in Anaheim). After joining the Griffins last month, Cholowski scored five points (2-3-5) in 17 games, including goals in two of his last four games with the team. Cholowski dates from his pro-debut at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and has 17 points (2-15-17) and 14 penalty minutes in 43 games of the regular season with the Griffins and two points (0-2-2) . and two penalty minutes in six Calder Cup Playoff games. In his two NHL seasons, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound defender has recorded 24 points (9-15-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 82 games with the Red Wings.

Pickard has played 24 games for Grand Rapids this season and holds a 13-8-3 record, 2.90 goals against an average, 0.902 savings percentage and two shutouts. Pickard has won five of his last six appearances with the Griffins dating from December 11, resulting in awards as AHL player of the week on January 13 after being recalled to Detroit the day before. Pickard, 27, made his Red Wings debut on November 29 in Philadelphia, marking the first of his three NHL appearances this season. Over parts of six NHL seasons, Pickard has a 32-52-9 record, 3.00 goal-on average, 0.905 saving percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings. He also appeared in 224 career AHL games since 2011-12 with the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, with a 106-79-18 record, 2.64 goals against average, 0.913 saving percentage and 14 shutouts. Pickard also won a 2018 Calder Cup championship with Toronto.

Fulcher, 21, is limited to two games for the Walleye this season due to an injury and appeared in 30 games with the team during his two professional campaigns, with a 15-9-6 record, 3.17 goals against an average, 0.889 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher was also one of an NHL high 10 players who made his NHL debut for the Red Wings during the 2018-19 season after entering the team’s season finale on April 6, 2019 vs. Buffalo to make nine rescues on 11 shots. Originally signed by the Red Wings as an independent free agent on October 3, 2017, Fulcher was an Ontario Hockey League champion with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018 and set a 57-44-13 record, 3.19 goals against on average, 0.899 savings percentage and five shutouts in 115 OHL games from 2015-18.

