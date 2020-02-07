Advertisement

After discovering that he had been traded to The Cleveland Cavaliers, Andre Drummond hopped on Twitter to hit his old team, the Detroit Pistons. According to the tweet, Drummond was upset because he hadn’t been warned that he was going to be traded.

Later Thursday evening, Drummond posted another tweet who threw even more shadow over the Pistons as he tweeted, “Remember, my son doesn’t trust anyone.”

Friday morning the Pistons executive Ed Stefanski joined Matt Dery for his podcast and he made it clear that Drummond was aware that the teams were discussing a potential exchange.

“Emotions are raw after an exchange. Andre loves Detroit and has been fantastic in the community. He knew we were talking about him to the teams. I understand his emotions. Along the way, he could change his mind. Stafanski told Dery.

Someone is not telling the truth here! Was André blinded by trade or was he kept informed as Stefanski suggests?

