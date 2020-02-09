Thursday, just before the NBA trade deadline has passed, the Detroit Pistons traded C Andre Drummond to the The Cleveland Cavaliers.

In return, the Pistons received John Henson, Brandon knightand a second round pick in 2023.

Henson made his debut with the Pistons on Saturday and made the most of it went 6 for 6 off the ground for 12 points in just 18 minutes of action.

After the game, Henson told James Edwards III of The Athletic that the Pistons had promised to select him with the No. 9 pick, but called him when Andre Drummond fell.

Random: John Henson said he lived in Lake Orion in college. In addition, he said that Detroit had promised to pick him up with choice # 9, but called him when Drummond left.

– James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 9, 2020

Henson is currently in the final year of his contract, so it will be interesting to see if the Pistons try to sign him again during the off season or if he is just there for the rest of the season.

