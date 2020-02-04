Advertisement

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond continues to be the center of trade rumors as the NBA bargaining deadline quickly approaches, falling this week Thursday.

A potential deal failed last month as the Atlanta Hawks withdrew from a reported potential deal.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the team has not given up hope of negotiating the big center, although it cannot achieve the desired performance in a potential deal.

“The Pistons have not given up hope of moving André Drummond, but if they succeed – far from being sure – they probably won’t get the return they envisioned, sources said. Drummond’s $ 28.7 million player option for next season has cooled the market, but discussions are not completely dormant, sources say. “

Meanwhile, Lowe also reported that the teams learned about other elements of the team, including Christian Wood and Svi Mykhailiuk – although he thinks the Pistons should keep the latter.

“The teams asked the Pistons about Christian Wood – a free agent this summer – and Svi Mykhailiuk, according to sources. Given Wood’s free agency, the Pistons could engage on this front. I would be surprised if they treated Mykhailiuk for future assets. Detroit is thin in the young talents of the perimeter, and Mykhailiuk – pulling to 43% of the depth this season on a heavy volume – was a pleasant surprise. Detroit has a small team option on it for next season. The Pistons should keep it. “

The transaction deadline is February 7.

– – Quotes courtesy of Zach Lowe of ESPN – –

