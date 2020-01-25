advertisement

Sauna gates Thomas I was hoping to be able to deposit and cash the cross checks from a racial discrimination lawsuit at a bank in a suburb of Detroit when a cashier called the police over the legitimate cash. We are pretty sure that we do not have to tell you that Mr. Thomas is black.

Local news broadcaster WXYZ sat down with 44-year-old Thomas to learn more about the incident in Livonia, Michigan and details of a second lawsuit he had filed against TCF Bank. According to Thomas, he went to the bank last Tuesday to deposit two of three large cross checks from a workplace racial discrimination lawsuit against his former employer and to collect one so that he could buy a vehicle.

Thomas said he had been scrutinized by a cashier who was a black man, and the bank was initially unable to confirm the legality of the claims settling checks from the Detroit Thomas’ Enterprise Leasing Company. Previously, however, the bank had claimed that the systems had failed, according to Thomas’ side of the stock exchange, and that they had stopped him with questions about the deposits before the bank staff sat him down and then called the police. Thomas, who was alone, is said to have had four officers on site, according to the Detroit Free Press.

After the police left after uncovering a crime, TCF Bank initiated a fraud investigation against Thomas, which he was able to deposit with another bank without incident. Thomas’s lawyer, Deborah Gordon, told WXYZ that TCF Bank’s actions against its clients were essentially “banking while black”.

TCF Bank officials made a statement clarifying that they could not determine the source of the large checks. As Ms. Gordon noted, TCF cashiers could have called the bank that issued the checks to get the statement they swore they could not identify.

Hopefully Thomas will pocket TCF Bank.

