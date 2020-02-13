In case you missed it, the world of Motor City sports was torched earlier today with a report of Local 4 WDIV that the Detroit lions submitted bids for the quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Detroit Lions defeats writer Dave Birkett join the “Jamie and Stoney Show” sure 97.1 The ticket this morning to discuss the rumor and what he personally thinks about it.

“I woke up and got an SMS about it … I usually get up and have the kids eat lunch, but today was” let me go and see if Matthew Stafford has been traded “”, he said laughing.

“Look, it’s mid-February and I don’t think things would change with that … and we still have a few months left from the repechage. It makes no sense to me from a football perspective or the financial situation, why would the Lions do that, let’s just take Bob Quinn at his word and say that Matthew Stafford will be a Detroit Lion in 2020. ”

You can listen to the rest of the interview here.

