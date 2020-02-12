In 2017, the Detroit lions WR selected Kenny Golladay in the third round of the NFL draft and since then he has proven that he should have been selected much higher.

Last season, Golladay was absolutely brilliant with 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 best touchdowns in the league.

Due to his rapid rise in what some consider to be the elite WRs in the league, Golladay’s contract has entered the discussion, but apparently he is not worried about it.

Golladay recently spoke about his contractual situation (currently $ 2,144,000) and he insists that everything should go well.

Of Touchdown Wire:

“It really is a blessing,” he said of his current situation. “I just try to walk around the building and be the same guy every day. This is my big thing. They know what they are going to get from me. I put the work in, and it shows on the ground. “

“Really good, of course,” said Golladay of his feelings about the next numbers. “I wouldn’t mind being in Detroit for a while. Everything should work out. I have fun. “

Nation, when do you think the Lions should give Golladay a contract extension?

