It took a long time, but Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia won its first football match since October 27 when the North beat the South with 34-17 in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Patricia and his staff came under fire during the week because they had poor North Practices.

But, as we tried to tell you, Patricia was coaching to help the Lions and benefit the North players, not to help media members who had their panties in a bunch because they couldn’t see things properly. He coached to win the Senior Bowl and that is exactly what he did.

Congratulations to Patricia and the Lions coaching staff and to the North for their victory today.

Now it’s time to focus on building the Lions roster that can go from worst to first in 2020!

