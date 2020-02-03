Advertisement

Detroit lions head coach Matt Patricia made it clear that he often hides his true personality to protect his players and family.

Embed from Getty Images

In a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Patricia revealed that he was a close friend of the former gangster, Michael Franzese.

Advertisement

To watch Patricia’s full interview, please click below.

If you are not familiar with French, it is on its official website:

Michael Franzese grew up as the son of the infamous Colombo crime family, Underboss of New York. At its highest level, it has generated $ 5 million to $ 8 million per week through legal and illegal businesses. It was a life filled with power, luxury … and deadly violence.

In 1986, the mafia boss Michael Franzese was named one of the mafia’s biggest incomes since Al Capone by Vanity Fair. At the age of 35, Fortune Magazine listed him as number 18 on its list of “Fifty richest and most powerful mafia bosses”, just 5 behind John Gotti. Avoiding traditional mob domains, Michael organized brilliant scams on the edge of the legitimate business world. From auto dealerships and union bribes, to financial services and the sports and entertainment industries, to a multi-billion dollar gas tax system, he has made millions in cash each week at its peak. Unsurprisingly, Michael quickly became the target of the famous Manhattan federal prosecutor, Rudy Guiliani. After promising Michael 100 years behind bars after charging him with racketeering, Rudy came empty-handed. Escaping four other indictments, it seemed that Michael Franzese was truly invincible.

During the production of Knights of the City, a break dance film shot in Florida, Michael met a beautiful dancer from Anaheim, California, named Camille Garcia, whose innocent beauty and faith turned her world upside down. After falling in love and eventually marrying Cammy, Michael took the rap on racketeering charges. Michael pleaded guilty, accepted a 10-year prison sentence and pledged to do the unthinkable – get away from the crowd. No one of his rank had ever moved away – and had never lived. Until now.

Michael Franzese is the only senior official in a major criminal family to have walked away, unprotected, and to survive.

Now please excuse me while I go back and remove all the negatives I have ever written about Patricia!

Also, for the record, I live in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement