When the Detroit Lions were on the clock with the number 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was pretty excited. After all, the player I hoped they would select (Ed Oliver) was still available after the first seven picks had expired as I expected.

But then the choice was announced as TE T.J. HockensonI was disappointed.

Now I really believe that Hockenson will be a very good TE for the lions for a long time, but I preferred GM Bob Quinn to further strengthen the defensive side of the ball by selecting Oliver.

In a piece recently published by ESPN, 32 writers made a new version and when the Lions pick came to number 8, Oliver was the pick of the Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein.

Nation, who would you select if you had the opportunity to redesign? Would Hockenson be your choice or would you go in a different direction?

In case you were wondering, T.J. Hockenson was voted number 30 by the Green Bay Packers in the redesign of the ESPN 2019 NFL.

