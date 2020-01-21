Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn gives Matthew Stafford strong approval as a starter in 2020

advertisement

For those of us who have the Detroit Lions on an hourly basis for 365 days a year, this comes as no surprise.

On Monday, Lions GM Bob Quinn joined Sirius XM NFL Radio hosted by Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt and asked if he could choose a quarterback early in the design.

Although the exact quotes are not yet available, Marvez reports that Quinn has given Lions QB Matthew Stafford a “strong, strong approval” as the Detroit 2020 starter.

As soon as we have some audio, we’ll throw it in.

It is important to remember that Quinn is extremely secretive when it comes to schedules, so this can be a smoke screen, but I think Stafford is absolutely safe and Quinn doesn’t choose QB in the first round.

