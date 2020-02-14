For Detroit Lions fans hoping for a Cinderella style story for 2020, you’ll love what you’re going to read.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Lions, who went 3-12-1 in 2019, as the team most likely to experience a dramatic turnaround next year.

Their reasoning:

“Getting a healthy Stafford next season to get the ball back to playmakers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. should be a huge boost to this offense,” PFF wrote of the Lions. “With a high draft slot and a decent space to work with, the defense also has room for improvement.

“It’s not hard to see the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings step back next season, and that opens the door for Detroit to potentially host its first playoff game at home since 1993.”

Of course, the San Francisco 49ers have just completed a dramatic turnaround from just four wins in 2018 to an appearance in the LIV Super Bowl earlier this month.

– – Quotes courtesy of Pro Football Focus Link

