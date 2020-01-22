Determined Healy is preparing for a sparkling 2020

advertisement

Not all victories can be weighted in gold, silver or bronze.

A time of 23.56, finishing fifth and eliminating the series of the 200m World Championships in Doha last October, would not normally be considered a success for Phil Healy, but the year that unfolded in 2019 required a shift in perspective .

advertisement

Healy’s coach Shane McCormack was blown away by the efforts of his athlete and called her a “warrior” after a season thrown by a broken metatarsal in Malta in the most harmless conditions and inconvenient times.

“I immediately knew it was broken,” she said this week.

The World University Games were 12 weeks away at that time and that is how long her rehab would last.

Wounded on Thursday, she trained on Saturday. Usually rowing and cycling, tied with her good foot and her other dangling alongside in a moon boot.

There was only a week to go to the Games when she finally found her rhythm. The plan at the beginning of the year had been a podium place, but the sixth place she took in Naples was an amazing achievement in such a recalibrated scenario.

“It was the most nerve-racking race. What am I going to be able to do? I’m going to finish the race. It was my first performance back and it was on a world stage. Running 23.4 during my first race back was absolutely super.

“It was a huge relief to know that I could run again.”

There was no straight line from Italy to Qatar. The effort required to simply get back from the injury eventually took its toll, mentally and physically, and the decision was reluctantly taken to stop the European Team Championships enclosed between the two world events.

It was against that background that she made for the Middle East and came to a semi-final.

“It wasn’t the result I was hoping for, but I can’t expect any national records or super fast times when I broke my foot,” Healy said. “That is the season that ended for many people, while I came back and played two world championships in a few weeks.”

Everything about Healy screams intention and work ethics and perseverance, but many athletes tend to exaggerate things and the inability to accept that less can sometimes mean more.

Learning that lesson has been invaluable.

“It’s hard,” she says, “but you need to know when to turn off.”

Healy’s idea of ​​turning off is very different from your average Mary Bloggs. The three weeks that were taken late in the year allowed her to go from Waterford to Cork, where she is doing a Masters at Waterford IT, but she signed a number of trainings while she was busy.

She is now in a good place now that 2020 is starting, literally and figuratively. WHITE has been nothing but supportive in terms of athlete services and two-course requirements that fit her schedule and she is part of a high-performance group at the university assisted by McCormack.

The couple has been working together since 2014 and it is a clear partnership, with Healy claiming national records for the 100 and 200 meters in 2018, but now she wants to make up for lost time – nine weeks in total – after her fitness problems last year.

The 25-year-old is in Athlone this weekend for the second round of the AAI National Indoor League, a week later en route to Vienna and then back to the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown for the National Indoors.

For me it’s about getting more than 200 indoor as fast as I can to increase my Olympic Games ranking points. I am in a qualified place, so I just have to keep it up and give myself a boost. Hopefully everything goes according to plan indoors and I can earn points.

Tokyo is the destination for everyone this year, but you won’t hear it on the lips of too many athletes when there are six months to negotiate between now and then.

Healy is one of those who are determined not to let the Games dictate her every move and thought.

The switch from usually 400 m to 200 m by this indoor season is the only concession currently being made to the five-ring circus, and only because of those ranking points.

Other than that, this is just another chance to switch gears.

“It is in the mind of everyone that this is an Olympic year. For me it is more about taking it to another level instead of changing something else … You know what is at the end. It has earlier worked, so why change now? “

advertisement