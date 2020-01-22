advertisement

SAN DIEGO – An inmate convicted of vehicle theft and theft with a firearm and unable to return from an authorized trip from Barrio Logan’s house, where he is currently serving his sentence, was arrested near Pechanga Arena on Wednesday.

Steven Vargas, 53, was detained in a parking lot without incident and taken to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, according to Terri Hardy, an information officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The date and place of Vargas’ arrest were not disclosed.

“Vargas was given permission to leave the facility on Tuesday morning but didn’t come back when he was needed,” said Hardy.

Shortly before Tuesday afternoon, CDCR staff informed local law enforcement officials about the deactivation of Vargas’ electronic surveillance device to look for him.

Vargas was transferred to the San Diego Male Community Reentry Program facility on Boston Avenue two weeks ago by the California men’s institution in Chino to serve a four-year sentence. He should be released on parole in June, Hardy said.

Since 1977, according to Hardy, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult facility, camp, or community program without permission have been arrested.

