Ventil has uncovered new details Half-life: Alyx before its release in March 2020. During a Reddit AMA, the developer revealed that the game is pretty much done apart from a few changes.

“With the exception of a few changes to the absolute final scene, the game is ready,” said the team that attended AMA, which included a mix of programmers, designers, animators, sound designers, and artists. “Many of us at Valve and game testers have played the entire game several times. At the moment we are mainly concerned with eliminating and correcting errors. We hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We are confident that we will achieve our planned release. “

Composer Kelly Bailey will no longer return to Half-Life: Alyx. Instead, Mike Morasky, who likes Valves newer games Portal 2will compose the music. However, Morasky worked closely with Bailey throughout the process. Valve similarly consulted with former Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw about the story of Half-Life: Alyx.

Before the launch, Valve plans to release more gameplay material for the game with the intention of “presenting not only gameplay elements, but also VR-specific elements such as various movement options”.

If you haven’t already, you can purchase Half-Life: Alyx on Steam for a 10% discount before the game actually releases.

