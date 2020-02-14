The plans for the public memorial of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles are nailed down. TMZ reports that details should be released today, just over a week before the service on February 24. Although little information has been confirmed to the public in addition to the date and venue, sources familiar with the planning have overlooked some details.

The Staples Center covers an area of ​​950,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 20,000 people. According to sources, the first tickets will go to a number of invited guests before the rest of the year, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and season ticket holders. Tickets will be sold to the public, subject to availability.

As with the date of the service, the organizers also reportedly hope to honor Bryant and Gigi with the price of the tickets. One of the options that were reportedly discussed was a price of $ 24.02 for upper bowl seats, a price that retired Bryant’s number 24 jersey, one of two numbers under which he played for the Los Angeles Lakers , and would pay tribute to Gianna’s number 2 jersey.

Of the tickets sold, the net proceeds go to a charity selected by the family. The charity chosen to reflect and honor Bryant and Gianna has not been announced, although it is possible that the Mamba Sports Foundation will be selected. After the fatal crash of the Calabasas helicopter, the charity was renamed the Mamba & Mambacite Sports Foundation “because there are no # 24 without # 2.”

As the number of seats will be extremely limited, the memorial will also be broadcast live in several networks. Those in attendance in person and watching from home will watch several speakers take the stage, praising the late NBA legend and the eight other victims of the crash. The organizers are expected to work closely with the Bryant family to identify the speakers, singers and performers participating.

Similar to the Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle memorials, the streets around Staples Center are closed for security and traffic reasons, and authorities encourage those without tickets to watch the event from home.

In addition to Bryant and Gianna, who were retired last week, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan are other victims of the crash.