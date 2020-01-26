advertisement

Kerry and Dublin managers Peter Keane and Dessie Farrell support a return to up to six substitutes in Gaelic football.

Keane was forced to make two injury replacements in the top of the opening of Division 1 on Saturday against Dublin when Adrian Spillane and Brian Ó Beaglaoich were bumped.

The limit for substitutes has returned from six to five because the black card no longer relates to an automatic replacement, but to a 10-minute sin bin.

Keane commented: “When you talk about five subs, two disappeared in the first half. If you have a guy in mind who will only take 50 minutes to enter a game and you are already two and then there are two after 50 minutes that are four and you have 20 minutes and another six minutes and the possibility of a sub so it limits itself to that aspect.

“The sin bin replaced the black card replacement, but I would like it to return to six subs. It’s probably something that people don’t realize, but the athletics and the bangs out there can probably be done with that extra sub. “

In the interest of the players, Farrell would like managers to be able to rely on six permanent assistants and has also suggested the idea of ​​substitute players.

I think it is very difficult on substitutes if you do not see any action and you do all the exercises and training and reducing from six to five is very difficult for players who are not at the start 15 or who do not tend to at the start 15.

“With the hat of my player and later in my career in that position, I would certainly like to see more substitutes made available. I think that if you look at other sports, there is a tendency to get more subs on and off. to roll and what that does is to keep the pace of games really high and that is what spectators and fans want to see. “

Dublin gained four points for Kerry’s victory in yesterday’s match, three points from the successful kicks of Conor McHugh, Ciarán Kilkenny and Killian Spillane, who were nominated to earn a mark earned by Paul Geaney, who had injured himself.

“In the little bit (of training) that we did, we practiced a little,” Farrell said. “It is clear that the advanced mark is very new for attacking players and defenders. However, we didn’t get much time with it and I think the jury is still out. “Keane said the use of the advanced marker depends on the progress of the game.

Farrell said that Mick Galvin and last year’s selectors, Paul Clarke and Shane O’Hanlon, were “now the management team.” James McCarthy captain of Dublin for the match, but no decision has yet been made about the captain for the 2020 season.

Michael Darragh Macauley is likely to come out of the first three League games with a persistent groin injury that may need surgery.

