Andy Farrell believes that Ireland has taken another important step on its way up under new leadership.

The 2019 home defeat to the 2019 Grand Slam winner on Saturday (24:12) in Wales was Farrell’s second win in as many weeks as he started his head coaching career after succeeding Joe Schmidt in the quarter-finals last fall had started.

While the 19:12 win against Scotland in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations 2020 last Saturday remained in the balance thanks to a less fluid performance in Ireland until the last minute, the win over Wales improved significantly.

The Farrell team has increased their aggression since the first game, improved the standard situation and was able to show more breadth in a multifaceted attack schedule, which resulted in four attempts to delight the sold out 51,700 spectators at the Aviva Stadium.

There was a lot to like about the performance, and after Farrell praised Ireland’s strength and character in the defeat against the Scots, this time he appreciated other aspects.

“This week we discussed our constant performance regarding our physicality. I think we understood that,” said the Irish boss.

“We also talked about making sure that we have control over our emotions because you can be overwhelmed.

“You know, the boys in Aviva want to do well in front of domestic fans, they want to show the fight in the jersey in the first place, but I thought our calm minds allowed us to play the game we wanted to play.”

Two wins from two wins will send Ireland to Twickenham in twelve days to claim the Triple Crown. But Farrell acknowledged that these victories were important for strengthening faith, but insisted that improvements continue to be made quickly.

It is important, but I assume that at this stage we are only concerned with learning the lessons and getting better and understanding what we want to achieve and getting better and better.

“I was just telling the boys in the locker room that it was a great place, you got two out of two and there was still a lot to fix.

“In the first half, we probably shouldn’t have gotten out the kind of scoreboard that we would have expected with possession of the ball down there.

“But what it did was that it generated a good buzz and good faith in the locker room to attack the second half in a strong wind like us.

“We want to keep the pressure on. Last week’s review was a joint review by everyone involved. She was honest and open and there was no pointer and we were only going to fix what we had to do.

“Did we fix everything? We certainly didn’t do that.

“No, I assume everyone is looking for the perfect performance.

“We would never get it today because there is still a lot to do

“But that’s why I’m looking forward to the (Irish training camp) next week.

“I’m looking forward to a couple of guys coming back and playing for the provinces, and I’m looking forward to making them a 36-man squad again to get together on Monday before the English week. It is a good place. “