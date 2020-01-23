advertisement

The 11th annual 30A Songwriters Festival will be remembered as the year that singer-songwriter David Olney died on stage, but as he undoubtedly had wanted, the shows continued until the end of these three nights of music, four and four – day weekend in South Walton, Florida. And although his Saturday night death, by an apparent heart attack, triggered a gloomy mood over Sunday and Monday performances, it came after nearly two days of cheerful sets of 225 artists at 30 locations along the 18-mile stretch of the Gulf Coast highway it gives the festival its name.

At an artist’s welcome party on Thursday evening, the atmosphere was festive, as if someone had arranged an unofficial meeting of the mutual admiration society of the singer-songwriter. In Monet Monet, a hidden oasis / wedding venue surrounded by seafood buffets and libations, artists who had respected each other from afar met face-to-face while old friends reunited and happily caught up. Famous faces were Miles Zuniga and Tony Scalzo of Fastball, Amy LaVere and Will Sexton, Steve Poltz, Robyn Hitchcock, Tommy Stinson, Amelia K Spicer, Chris Stills, Dan Navarro, John Paul White, Rev. Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood (Brady Blade, Christopher Thomas and Chris ‘Doctor’ Roberts) and Smokey & the Mirror’s Bernice and Bryan Hembree (present as Oxford American podcasters). Emerging performer and visual artist Abe Partridge made several sales of his exhibition of wood-painted outsider art, including four of the walls picked by “American Pickers” collector Mike Wolfe.

That tone of relaxed ebullience carried through the performances of Friday and Saturday, many of them song swaps from artists who stood on stage as strangers or acquaintances and stepped away as friends. But on Sundays and Mondays, most artists paid tribute to their fallen comrade. For the close-knit folk and 30A communities it offered an opportunity to mourn with others who knew the late troubadour and loved some catharsis.

30A Moments

On 723 Whiskey Bravo, Baptist Preacher Partridge, “Diary of a Mod Housewife” reformed darling Amy Rigby and substitutions / Bash & Pop legend Stinson remembered their audience – and each other – with harshly humorous stories about the absurdities of life (sample titles: “Abe Partridge’s 403rd Freakout “; Rigby’s” From PhilipRoth@gmail.com to RZimmerman@aol.com “). Their spirited observations and finely ground humor were so interlocking, even when they were wrapped in sometimes moving confessions, that Stinson grumbled: “Do they only give us an hour?” Because we have so much fun! ”

Almost every artist who performed variations of that statement is an indication that for most people this festival is much more than a wage. (Although income from the streaming era has caused many to deliver “shameless plugs” for products alongside albums and merchandise. Partridge encouraged art purchases; Rigby offered copies of her well-received new memoir, “Girl to City.” usually spend a few days in luxury vacation homes while delivering multiple versions, relaxing and allowing creative juices to flow, bonding happens, sometimes new collaborations are formed, and they also hear other artists, a rarity for constant travelers.

At Bud & Alley’s, Hembrees, who produce the Fayetteville Roots Festival, caught one of their 2019 bookings, Birds of Chicago, and a new artist, folk singer Erin McKeown. (Judging by their response, it is a good bet that they will be booked for their meeting in August.) Although McKeown and Birds couple JT Nero and Allison Russell are very different stylistically, McKeown’s jazz-influenced timing and finished game (during her first performance with her spiffy new Goddess acoustic guitar) perfectly synchronized with the elegant, yet earthy “secular gospel” of Birds. Birds lead singer Russell (also a member of Rhiannon Giddens’ Our Native Daughters) has a beautifully nuanced voice and fascinating sincerity; combined with her agility on banjo, ukulele, guitar and clarinet, she is a dynamic presence. With Nero on guitar and harmonies and guitarist “Champagne” James Robertson who played shimmering electro-acoustic textures, they sometimes slipped into a shared musical reverie, without ever separating themselves from the audience.

McKeown offered a sharp contrast with bold statements and movements such as her perfectly executed jump in hip-hop poetry slam mode. Previously she had told a deeply symbolic dream fantasy about saving a wild baby fox as an extensive introduction to a song that she thought the story needed to work. At that moment she crystallized out what songwriting really is all about: stories, both sung and spoken. The best troubadours know that the excitement is just as important as the pitch, so to speak, and they become the best by letting listeners hang on every word before dropping a note. As the festival’s motto conveys so aptly, it’s all about ‘hooks, lines and singers’. Perhaps the emphasis on the first two.

But there is something to be said for energetic rock and roll, which explains why the Old Florida Fish House was packaged sardine-tight before the Rev. Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood’s Friday set. The singer alternated between blues and R&B soaked, harmonically pumped originals, including songs from the upcoming album “Blue Sky” and nuggets such as Bowie’s “The Jean Genie”, reconstructed as a slow-burn blues, and Screamin ‘Jay Hawkins “I have bewitched you.” “He has certainly enchanted that audience with movements, including that melody, interrupted by harp moaning, from a chair at pub height, with his hat almost dangling against the canoe that dangled from the ceiling. Even drummer Blade pulled out his phone to capture the moment while Amos switched to “Mercedes Benz.”

Although much less raw, Dan Wilson’s set in Caliza was amusing, especially when he talked about “the four chords of doom”: the melody line that stretches from “The Christmas Song” (“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire”) by “Bali Hai “(from the musical ‘South Pacific’) to the Semisonic hit ‘Closing Time’ and the ‘Not Ready to Make Nice’ by the Dixie Chick (which he co-eds). Accompanied by pianist Brad Gordon, Wilson applied his pure choirboy voice and rising falsetto to a deliberately very different version of ‘Someone Like You’, the huge hit he wrote with Adele.

In contrast to the generally intimate bar and restaurant locations and theaters, the festival books three larger acts on the Grand Boulevard open-air stage with 6,000 seats every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday started with Tanya Tucker, who clearly enjoys the career rejuvenation she is experiencing thanks to her 2019 album ‘While I’ Livin ‘, co-produced by one of last year’s headliners, Brandi Carlile. (Carlile followed her festival performance by winning her first three Grammies and setting a new bar for award ceremonies with “The Joke.” Tucker left the festival for Grammy Week with four nominations, including Song of the Year for “Bring My Flowers Now,” “Co-written by Carlile and the Hanseroth twins.)

Tucker could win her first Grammy on Sunday; Remarkably, she hasn’t done that yet, despite a career of nearly 50 years that started with “Delta Dawn” when she was 13. However, Tucker must be ready for the birth of starry; she is absolutely in love with the stage – and has not lost anything from her strutting, wobbling austerity or dramatic flair. She works it, and knows it, and loves it, but sticks her tongue just far enough in her cheek to ensure that she doesn’t come out like a diva. She also maintains a healthy dose of humility; On Saturday, she repeatedly thanked fans for supporting her and added, “I am so grateful that my music still matters.”

That is partly because she does not dress the part; in songs like ‘High Ridin ’Heroes’, she inhabits it. When Tucker lines like “She went to hell and Texas / knows and knows what it feels like to drive / drive that hot line and get drunk in a side street,” she sings country and western. She surrendered to the title track of the album, which she had begun to write decades earlier and, at the insistence of Carlile, ended on the last day of recording. Maybe the tear she wiped at the end wasn’t really there, but it didn’t matter. The fair rating was. And so was the voice, just as strong as that of 13, when she sang an “Amazing Grace” intro and an a cappella for her biggest and most lasting hit.

Festival regulars followed the Indigo Girls, performing a pleasant but not transcendent set (although members of their band, particularly violinist Lyris Hung, sparkled in generous solo moments). John Prine brought more liveliness – and rain. That didn’t stop fans from sniffing out his humorous stories and moving songs, including ‘Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln, Nebraska 1967 (Crazy Bone)’, ‘Speed ​​of the Sound of Loneliness’ and of course’ Angel from Montgomery , Tucker sang with him.

At festivals such as these sometimes come the greatest charms of the smallest stages. Despite the rain and the increasing cold, Chris Stills and Shannon LaBrie heated the intimate outdoor space behind Hibiscus with spicy stories and songs. Although they had just met, LaBrie welcomed Stills’ guidance and did not disappoint. He played just as much guitar playing as his father, moaned during the break during LaBrie’s “Firewalker” and turned his own “100-year-old thing” into a tour de force of jazz, blues and bluegrass – and even an excerpt from “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes. “

At Bud & Alley’s, pals Will Kimbrough, Marshall Chapman and Tommy Womack played so much hilarious, off-the-cuff repartee that they were hardly playing. But all three are such talented songwriters, and Kimbrough is such a world-class picker, it was great whether they put each other down verbally or in a song. All three of them also mainly chose humorous tunes; after playing “Half Drunk,” Kimbrough said his former boss, Jimmy Buffett, had just recorded it. Chapman sang about stalking an ex and Womack, who even managed to make bladder cancer funny, ended up reading a passage from his memoir: “Dust Bunnies.” It was a long time, but he kept everyone’s attention with a smart line-up and shocking fist line. Because that’s how real storytellers.

Sunday’s main stage acts are usually nostalgia bookings; this year Peter Noone’s Hermits Hermits, Don McLean and Brian Wilson played. Nobody, another comic, let cold fans roll with his Mick Jagger impression; McLean leaned on Buddy Holly and of course led an “American Pie” singalong. Wilson made some highs, but in general let his band do the work; he didn’t seem comfortable or happy to sit at his piano that cold afternoon. It’s hard to blame him, but hard to blame if fans still want to listen.

Todd Snider, who performed at the Hub, opened his set in tribute to his friend and colleague East Nashville, David Olney, and sang Kris Kristofferson’s “The Pilgrim, Chapter 33” in his honor. Snider, who had mortality in mind (and would lose his dog a day later), has a well-deserved reputation as one of the best storytellers that graces stages everywhere. He is known to tell stories of half an hour before a song; this night he would set up ‘Play a Train Song’ with a typical humorous story about Olney and a deceased friend of a sound engineer. That followed his Jerry Jeff Walker tailor to “Mr. Bojangles” – a story so rich and crazy, it’s almost better than the song.

As he said at the beginning: “The difference between a freeloader and a free spirit is three chords on a guitar.”

That’s how it often starts. If you’re lucky, it ends at a festival where you die with your boots on and your guitar in your hands, and you make dead news around the world, and your friends devote their performances to you because you’ve touched them so much with your stories and your songs.

