Despite the return of Antti Raanta, the coyotes are blown away by Oilers

Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta (32) parries Leon Draisaitl (29) from Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Riley Sheahan had one goal and three assists, and Connor McDavid scored two goals when the Edmonton Oilers celebrated a strong start to a 7-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Josh Archibald, Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored goals for the Oilers (26-18-5), who went 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Coyotes (26-20-5), who lost five out of six.

Archibald was pulled out of the shorthand just four minutes after the start of the first round and sent his sixth goal of the season through the legs of Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta.

Edmonton scored 2-0 six minutes before the end when Sheahan put a puck behind the net on Gagner, who blocked a shot from just outside the Raanta net and scored his second goal of the season.

The Oilers extended their lead in the first four minutes when Raanta accidentally pushed the puck into his own network and was awarded the Yamamoto gate.

Edmonton started the second section with a power play goal in the first minute when McDavid shot a shot behind the Arizona Netminder.

The Oilers made it 5-0 in the middle when Sheahan started his third assist of the game, stole a puck and sent it to Nygard, who scored after a long shot.

Arizona responded shortly after when Hall scored his 13th goal and knocked Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith across the canvas.

The Coyotes had another goal nine minutes before the end when Dvorak rebounded for a power game.

A quick shot from McDavid, four minutes ahead of the second, allowed him to channel an Archibald pass for his second game and 27th goal of the season

Arizona made it 6-3 with a power play goal 11 minutes into the third when Ekman-Larsson hit the top corner of the net.

The Coyotes passed the gate early and the Oilers took advantage of the advantage, just under four minutes before Sheahan’s goal.

REMARKS

Ranta missed the last three games with a lower body injury. Arizona is off for 10 days during the All Star break.

NEXT

The Coyotes travel to Anaheim on January 29th.

