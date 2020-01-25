Despite feuds, Scott Borchetta is still looking for Taylor Swift

advertisement

Scott Borchetta leaves the past behind and lets the past be forgotten. The founder of the Big Machine Label Group recently spoke to Billboard and announced that he will continue to support Taylor Swift despite the conflict between the two parties in the past.

When asked if he still supports Swift, Borchetta said, “Of course. I mean, I will always look for her. She is brilliant and we have a historic run behind us.”

Swift and Borchetta had a very public conflict in the summer of 2019 when it turned out that he sold their former label Big Machine Records to their arch-enemy Scooter Braun as part of a deal that also included their rear catalog.

advertisement

Swift later claimed that Borchetta and Braun had prevented her from performing her earlier hits when she had to accept her American Music Award as Artist of the Decade in November 2019. However, Swift was able to perform her old songs at the award ceremony.

Braun then turned to Instagram and announced that after his public feud with Swift, his family had received death threats. In the same post, Braun asked Swift to settle their public dispute privately.

Swift signed with Republic Records in 2018 after leaving Big Machine. She released her seventh studio album, Lover, in 2019 on Republic. The singer “You Need to Calm Down” has announced that she plans to re-record her first six albums so that she can own the master tapes.

Taylor Swift fans will love Caylee Hammack!

Watch Taylor Swift on the red carpet of the Golden Globes:

taylor swift [t] scott borchetta [t] scooter brown [t] large machine label group [t] taylor swift scott borchetta [t] taylor swift scott borchetta feud

advertisement