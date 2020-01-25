Despite feuds, I'll always 'root' Taylor Swift

advertisement

About the bad blood? Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta congratulated Taylor Swift Amid her feud with him and her label mate Roller brown,

Taylor Swift’s Fallout With Big Machine: Everything We Know

“Of course. I mean, I will always be enthusiastic about her,” Borchetta, 57, told Billboard on Thursday, January 23. “She is brilliant and we have a historic run behind us.”

advertisement

As for the backlash he and 38-year-old Braun received as a result of Swift’s (30) statement, the CEO didn’t seem worried. “We have always had hard skin, so there is an excellent balance in the universe. Big things have happened,” he said. “You get hit every now and then, but we rock.”

Taylor Swift and Scott Borchetta. Shutterstock (2)

Borchetta added to his partnership with the talent manager: “We have a great time and it’s pretty powerful.”

Taylor Swift’s Feuds: Where Are They Now?

Swift hit the headlines in June 2019 when she asked Braun to buy her masters. She later claimed that Borchetta and the music manager had denied her the right to perform her old hits at the 2019 American Music Awards and use her previous titles in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. Big Machine denied the allegations.

Braun broke his silence about the ordeal in November 2019. “I think we are living in a time of toxic separation and people who believe that social media is the right place to speak to each other and not to have conversations. I don’t like it when politicians do it. I don’t like anyone doing it, “he said at the entertainment industry conference in 2019.” If that means I have to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy, but I’m not going to attend. “

Celebrities stand with Taylor Swift

He continued: “We encourage all of this by continuing to make these arguments in public. We just have to go behind closed doors and see if we can talk. And if we don’t have conversations, I don’t think we have one Will find a solution. “

Swift showed in her Variety cover story earlier this week why she is so vocal against Braun and Borchetta. “I sleep well at night because I know that I’m right and that in 10 years’ time I will be talking about the rights of artists to their art and having conversations like: Should there be record contracts? for a shorter period of time, or how do we really help artists if we don’t give them the first right to refuse to buy their works if they want to? “She explained.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly announced on Friday, January 24th that singer “Lover” will not be attending the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th, despite receiving three nominations.

advertisement