DUBAI: French-Algerian artist Zineb Sedira, who was originally chosen to represent France at the Venice Biennale in 2021, confirmed that she would not “give up” the nomination after she was criticized for supporting Palestine.

Sedira has been accused on social media of being an activist for the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanction Movement (BDS), a campaign calling for the boycott of Israel, withdrawal from the occupied territories and removal of the dividing wall in the West Bank.

In January, the French writer Bernard-Henri Lévy tweeted: “How can France choose an artist for the next Venice Biennale after President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Israel in late January (who) … calls for a boycott of Israel? “

Lévy also posted screenshots of a letter from Jacqueline Frydman, director of Isart – a group that promotes cultural exchange between France and Israel – to French Minister of Culture Franck Riester.

The letter said: “The Paris art world is shocked by your choice of Zineb Sedira as French representative (for the 2021 Biennale).

The artist then responded to the criticism in a statement on The Art Newspaper: “As an Algerian-French woman, I have had the opportunity to continue to be critical of all forms of hatred and racism.”

“I decided not to represent France at the next Venice Biennale, even though I tried to silence myself and violate my freedom of expression,” she added.

Sedira was the fourth woman who had been selected for the French pavilion since its founding in 1912.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was the level of discrimination and intimidation in response to my nomination,” said Sedira.

