Despite concerns over the Internet, the Israeli army takes TikTok into the PR fight - Israel news

While the U.S. military recently banned soldiers from using the TikTok short video app, the videos of which watch billions of people around the world, the Israeli defense forces have decided to pursue a completely different strategy.

The IDF welcomes TikTok as the latest weapon in its PR efforts on social media and now has an official account in the app. It has posted everything from paratroopers jumping from the sky to soldiers in the snow-capped Golan Heights who pose for the song “Icy” and even a surprising emotional reunion between a lonely soldier and his father from abroad , when James Arthur’s “Quite Miss Home” is playing in the background.

A video shows a soldier running and shooting at targets labeled “We don’t play video games” and a rap song in the background with a “do or die” warning.

TikTok, which is available in 150 markets in 75 languages, has become a worldwide hit and was the second most downloaded app in the second half of 2019 that passed Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat.

In December, the U.S. Department of Defense ordered employees at all branches to delete TikTok from their government smartphones and asked them to stay away from them on their personal phones as well.

The move followed news that the U.S. government conducted a “national security review” of the company through the United States Foreign Investment Committee after the US company Musical.ly sold TikTok to ByteDance in Beijing for $ 1 billion.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that he had initiated the review, “because any platform owned by a company in China that collects huge amounts of data about Americans is a potential serious threat to our country.”

Israel-based cyber security company CheckPoint has confirmed that there are “multiple vulnerabilities in the TikTok application” that could allow attackers to use TikTok video to manipulate, delete, publish private videos, and disclose personal information stored in the account.

The Israeli military spokesman said it does not prevent the use of TiKTok at this time. The Army’s Information Security Department is committed to raising awareness of the potential “dangers of uploading private, personal, or secret information to social media platforms”.

In January, a US official warned Israel of investment from China, citing cyber security concerns and the prospect that Israel’s allies could restrict information exchange.

According to an Israeli venture capital research group, Chinese investments in the Israeli technology sector totaled more than $ 325 million in 2018. In an agreement that troubled the United States, China received Israeli approval to build a private seaport near Haifa, a berth for the U.S. Mediterranean fleet.

Reuters contributed to this report.

