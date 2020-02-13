ENCINITAS, California – Encinitas City Council members voted 3-2 on Wednesday to reject an appeal and promote a new housing development on Bonita Drive.

The complainant Jessica Carilli spoke with several other affected residents against the development and raised concerns about traffic, safety and other environmental impacts.

The project comprises nine commercially available single-family houses and an affordable house. The property is located across from Ocean Knoll Elementary.

“When

You must be picked up and dropped off at school that you cannot get on and off

here, “said a neighbor to FOX 5.” You wouldn’t be able to get one

Emergency vehicle, be it a fire truck or an ambulance, down this street

at certain times of the day. “

According to the city’s employees, the project meets the criteria to be exempted from the environmental assessment because it has no significant impact on traffic, air or water quality.

Some residents questioned the hours at which the traffic study was conducted and asked for additional studies.

The council members said they would think about road improvements in the future, but ultimately voted 3-2 to reject the appeal and drive the project forward.

