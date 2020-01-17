advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Thursday January 16, 2020

Uptown District in Houston has senior apartments – now available – for luxury living in a wide selection of floor plans up to 2,100 square feet.

advertisement

With these spacious homes in The Hallmark you can imagine your pension again with a unique stylish interior.

With free custom design and architectural services you can create a beautiful new home exactly to your specifications – your own colors, finishes and designer accents.

From lighting and built-in appliances to appliances and floors, the options are endless.

The kitchen can be built with custom-made cabinets, quartz counter tops or special appliances such as a wine cooler or heating oven.

You can include a fireplace for the winter atmosphere or additional shelves and storage for walk-in closets.

Add style and functionality to a bathroom with unique finishes that you select and create your own office space with a built-in desk and bookcases.

For more information, call The Hallmark at 713-624-5576 or visit www.thehallmark.org.

advertisement