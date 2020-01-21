Derrick's days like a dolphin long for Super Bowl LIV

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chris Scott has his own team as head football coach. But he doesn’t have his own team.

“Because I am a military brat, I moved a little,” Scott News 3 told. “So I never really got that team from my hometown.”

But recently he had reason to root. Scott, the old local coach entering his second season at Oscar Smith High School, had former players in this season’s NCAA FCS championship game (James Madison’s Jamir Hudson) and College Football Playoff (Sheridan Jones of Clemson and Teradja Mitchell of the state Ohio).

“I become those fans of those teams by being a fan of those players I could have coached,” Scott explained.

Scott has seen former players take part in major competitions in recent weeks. But next week they will play in THE big game.

“If I get the chance to be part of a Super Bowl champion, I get chills if I say that just for him,” Scott admitted.

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas played for Coach Scott at Ocean Lakes High School from 2010 to 2013.

“He said,” Coach, you are a little hard for me sometimes, “Scott recalled.” I said, “Well, because I think you have the potential to grow really big. I need to make sure that I you push while I hold others to their full potential. “

But that wasn’t the only thing that pushed Nnadi as a student of Ocean Lakes.

“Two ladies were in the cafeteria,” Scott explained. “Immediately Derrick goes there to calm them down. He didn’t want them to argue. Then he threw a young lady over his shoulder and ran all the way to the office. He sat down and asked if she had calmed down and was fine.”

And now Nnadi is on his way to the Super Bowl, after starting every season for the Chiefs this season. And Chris Scott, the coach without a team, already has his call for Super Sunday.

“I think The 757 should be Chiefs fans this week,” Scott said proudly.

